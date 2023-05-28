Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 418 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.