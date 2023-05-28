Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $673,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.30%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

