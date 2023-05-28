Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.21 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Profile

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.