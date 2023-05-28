Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.