Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,241 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock worth $105,745,913. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

