Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,690 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

PBF stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.