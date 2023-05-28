Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

