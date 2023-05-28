Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,374 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Well by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Well by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in American Well by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $2.19 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $615.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,918 shares of company stock worth $999,761. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

