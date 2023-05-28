Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 213,770 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.