Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.