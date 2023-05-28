Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,350,789 shares of company stock valued at $201,194,382. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

