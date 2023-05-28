Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APG. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

APi Group stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

