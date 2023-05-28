Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,593. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $200.77 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

