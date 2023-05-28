Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.08. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.