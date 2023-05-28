Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.0 %

IIIV stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.08 million, a PE ratio of -71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.