Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.39 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

