Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About American States Water

