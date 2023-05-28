Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

