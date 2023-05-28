Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $148,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACB opened at $0.54 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

