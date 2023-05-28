Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC opened at $8.14 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $874.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

