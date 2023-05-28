Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Denbury by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $48,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $47,611,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN opened at $91.00 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.70.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

