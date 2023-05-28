Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

