Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Evergy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

