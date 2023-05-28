Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

