Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

