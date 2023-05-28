Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $233.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

