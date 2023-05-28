Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,610 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,975 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.