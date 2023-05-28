Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,610 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,975 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

