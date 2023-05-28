Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of PAM opened at $36.69 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

