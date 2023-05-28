Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.