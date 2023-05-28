Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

