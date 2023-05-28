Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 596,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

