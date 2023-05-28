Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 91,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $17.27 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $300.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

