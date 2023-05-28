Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 126 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $128.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.