Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 224 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Insperity Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.