Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 342 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

