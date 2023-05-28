Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 347 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

