Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.