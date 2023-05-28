Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $24.61 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

