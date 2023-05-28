Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 113,241 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

