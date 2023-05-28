Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,404 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,947,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,017. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

