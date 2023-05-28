Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,256 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $2,114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,666 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

