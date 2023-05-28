Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,324 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

