Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 472,963 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

HUT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 4.27. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

