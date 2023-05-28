Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,943 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.