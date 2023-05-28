Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,366 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $133.24 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

