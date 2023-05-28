Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after acquiring an additional 134,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Monro Stock Up 2.3 %

Monro stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

