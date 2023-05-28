Moolec Science (MLEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th.

Moolec Science Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Moolec Science has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moolec Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.