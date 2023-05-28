Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,796 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,480,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $712,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,264 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,017,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,434,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,352,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

