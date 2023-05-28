MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,100. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

