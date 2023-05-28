Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $57,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

